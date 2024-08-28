Malpeque Large Standard Oysters Recalled For Generic E. coli

by

Malpeque Large Standard Oysters are being recalled in Canada for generic, or non-pathogenic, E. coli contamination. Generic E. coli is indicative of possible fecal contamination, but usually does not cause serious illness. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Five Star Shellfish Inc.

These oysters were sold at the retail level in Prince Edward Island. The recalled product is Malpeque Large Standard Oysters that are sold in various sized packages. The harvest date is 13-AUG-24, the harvest site is PE-1R, and the ship date for the oysters is 15-AUG-24. There is no UPC number or other identifying numbers for these oysters.

Eating raw oysters can be risky, as the animals are filter feeders. That means they filter water to extract nutrients. Pathogens can become trapped in the oysters in this process. Then, when they are served uncooked or undercooked, they can cause illness.

If you purchased these oysters, do not eat them. Any establishment that bought the oysters should not serve them. You can throw the oysters away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.