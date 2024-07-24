Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles are being recalled for a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The wooden base can detach from the wooden rod and release three plastic rings that are small enough to be swallowed. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is the importer, Sassy Baby Inc., of Gonzales, Louisiana.

The name of the product is Brilliant Bee Rattles. About 3,000 of these rattles were sold nationwide.

The toy has a plastic light up bee that is attached to a wooden rod and wooden base. There are three plastic rings on the rod and a baby-safe mirror on the bottom of the base. The rattle has non-removable batteries. The model number 166700 CQ is printed on the base of the toy. The rattle measures about seven inches tall and four inches wide.

This rattle was sold at independent toy stores nationwide and also online at the Manhattan Toy web site. The rattle was sold from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $16.00. The rattle was manufactured in China.

If you purchased this rattle, take it away from your child immediately. You can return the rattle to the place of purchase for a full refund, or throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it. You can also contact Manhattan Toy for instructions on how to return the product for a refund.