Marabou Sea Salt Chocolate Bar Recalled For Allergens

Marabou Sea Salt Chocolate Bar is being recalled because it may contain the allergens almonds, wheat, and nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy. The recalling firm is B0nBon, a Swedish Candy Company of New York, New York.

This product was distributed in BonBon retail stores that are located at 130 Allen Street, 1220 Lexington Avenue, and 705 Driggs Avenue in New York City and was sold alongside other imported packaged goods.

The recalled product is Marabou Sea Salt Chocolate Bar the is packaged in a 185 gram bright yellow plastic package. The package has the Marabou trademark font and logo, and the word “havvsalt,” which is the Swedish word for sea salt. The product measures 9 inches by 4 inches. The expiration dates and the production codes stamped on this item are April 9, 2024 and September 11, 2024, and OUV0134912 and OUV0140643..

While the packaging contains the statement “traces of nuts and wheat,” there was no allergen profile on the item.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you cannot eat almonds, tree nuts, or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.