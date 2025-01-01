Marketside Broccoli Florets Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Marketside Broccoli Florets are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Braga Fresh of Soledad, California.

The broccoli is past its best if used by date and is no longer available in stores, but this recall is being issued for two reasons. One, it can take up to 70 days before symptoms of listeriosis appear after eating food contaminated with this pathogen, and two, some people may have frozen the product for later use. Freezing does not destroy Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled product is Marketside Broccoli Florets sold in 12 ounce packages. The best if used by date is December 10, 2024. The UPC number that is on the back of the bag is 6 81131 32884 5, and the lot code on the front of the bag is BFFG327A6. The broccoli was sold at Walmart stores in these states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The potential for contamination was discovered through random sampling that was conducted by Texas Health and Human Services inspectors. The broccoli was collected from a Texas store location.

If you bought this broccoli and froze it for later use, discard it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this broccoli, especially if it was eaten raw or lightly cooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.