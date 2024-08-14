Meadow View Jerseys Raw Milk Recalled in PA For E. coli

by

Meadow View Jerseys raw milk is being recalled in Pennsylvania for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The raw milk was sold between August 5 and August 12, 2024 and has a sell by date of August 19, 2024. Routine testing for pathogens confirmed that the milk was contaminated. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date.

The milk was sold in Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lebanon county stores. It was sold in plastic gallon, plastic and glass half gallon, plastic quart, and plastic pine containers. It was sold from the farm’s store in Leola and a number of retail stores in south central Pennsylvania.

The Meadow View Jerseys raw milk was sold at these locations in Pennsylvania:

Berks County

Weaver Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane in Morgantown

Dauphin County

Soil & Soul Farm, 2405 Colebrook Road in Middletown

Lancaster County

Meadow View Jerseys Retail Farm Store, 172 South Farmersville Road, in Leola

Bird in Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, in Bird in Hand

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 North Reading Road, in Ephrata

Everest Indian Grocery Store, 1621 Columbia Ave., in Lancaster

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive in Lancaster

Hilltop Acres, 347 Rife Run Road, in Manheim

Meck’s Produce, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, in Strasburg

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hill Road, in Lititz

The Country Store 3140, Mount Joy Road, in Mount Joy

Union Mill Acres, 7557 Elizabethtown, Road in Elizabethtown

Willow Creek Grocery, 30 Willow Street, in Reinholds

Lebanon County

Country View Grocery, 1941 Horseshoe Pike, in Annville

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria can make you very sick. Typical symptoms include severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. In children under the age of five, this infection can progress to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

If you purchased this milk, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you are going to pour the milk down the drain, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution.