Meadow View Jerseys Raw Milk Recalled in PA For E. coli

Meadow View Jerseys raw milk is being recalled in Pennsylvania for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The raw milk was sold between August 5 and August 12, 2024 and has a sell by date of August 19, 2024. Routine testing for pathogens confirmed that the milk was contaminated. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date.
The milk was sold in Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lebanon county stores. It was sold in plastic gallon, plastic and glass half gallon, plastic quart, and plastic pine containers. It was sold from the farm’s store in Leola and a number of retail stores in south central Pennsylvania.
The Meadow View Jerseys raw milk was sold at these locations in Pennsylvania:
Berks County
Weaver Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane in Morgantown
Dauphin County
Soil & Soul Farm, 2405 Colebrook Road in Middletown
Lancaster County
Meadow View Jerseys Retail Farm Store, 172 South Farmersville Road, in Leola
Bird in Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, in Bird in Hand
Ebenezer Groceries, 465 North Reading Road, in Ephrata
Everest Indian Grocery Store, 1621 Columbia Ave., in Lancaster
Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive in Lancaster
Hilltop Acres, 347 Rife Run Road, in Manheim
Meck’s Produce, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, in Strasburg
Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hill Road, in Lititz
The Country Store 3140, Mount Joy Road, in Mount Joy
Union Mill Acres, 7557 Elizabethtown, Road in Elizabethtown
Willow Creek Grocery, 30 Willow Street, in Reinholds
Lebanon County
Country View Grocery, 1941 Horseshoe Pike, in Annville
Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria can make you very sick. Typical symptoms include severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. In children under the age of five, this infection can progress to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.
If you purchased this milk, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you are going to pour the milk down the drain, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution.
By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.