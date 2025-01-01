Melii Baby Silicone Spoons Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Melii Baby Silicone Spoons are being recalled because they may pose a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to date, but the firm has received two reports of the spoon tip breaking. The recalling firm is Melii Baby of Canada. The spoons were manufactured in China.

The problem is that the silicone spoon can break apart while in use, posing a choking hazard to babies. About 85,100 of these spoon sets are included in this recall.

This recall is for Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for babies that have animal shapes at the handle. The spoons were sold in packs of either three or four, and as a five-piece silicone feeding set. The feeding sets were sold in cat, dino, dog, shark and unicorn shapes. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CSPC web site.

The spoons measure about six inches long. The recalled spoons have the following date codes: for the three-pack 2024-01, and for the four-pack 2023-12 to 2024-05. The date codes are printed on the back of the spoons. All spoons in all Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Sets are affected by this recall.

The spoons were sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Ross, and online at buybuyBaby.com, Amazon.com, Sierra.com, MotherandDaughterCreations.com, Just Between Friends (jbfsale.com), MacroBaby.com, TrendyLilTreats.com, TheBrickKitchenStore.com and AdventureSnacks.com from April 2024 through August 2024 for between $8.00 and $9.00.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. Keep them away from children and contact Melii Baby Inc. to receive a free replacement set. Consumers should take photographs of the spoons, discard the spoons in household waste, and then email the photographs to [email protected] to receive the free replacement set.