Milwaukee Hepatitis A Exposure at Beans & Barley Restaurant

by

A possible Milwaukee hepatitis A exposure at the Beans & Barley restaurant has been announced by the City of Milwaukee Health Department. An employee worked there while infectious. The restaurant is located at 1901 East North Avenue on the city’s East Side.

The employee was there between October 31 and November 13, 2024. Anyone who ate food or drank beverages there during that time frame may have been exposed to the virus.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus that is spread through contaminated food and drink, through contact with objects (fomites), and through person to person contact. There is currently no known ongoing risk to patrons who did not consume food outside of that time frame.

Anyone who ate there after November 4, 2024 is eligible to get hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination. That shot is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. You can get a shot at most pharmacies, through your primary care physician, and at the City of Milwaukee Health Department walk in immunization clinic.

If you ate there before that time, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A. Talk to your doctor about a vaccination and your possible exposure.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually begin 15 to 50 days after infection. People are infectious for two weeks before they even know they are sick.

These symptoms can include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms may be clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, diarrhea, and intense itching. The characteristic symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is through vaccination. People should also stay home from work or school if they are ill, especially with a diarrheal illness. People are usually sick from a few weeks to a few months. Most patients recover completely, but some, especially those with liver disease, can develop serious complications.

If you visited the restaurant during that time frame and develop those symptoms, see your doctor.