Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake Recalled For Allergens

Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake is being recalled because it may contain the allergens walnuts and wheat that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Mac & Co of Kent, Washington.

This product was distributed at the retail level in the state of Washington only. About 38 loaves are included in this recall. A photo of the coffee cake was not included in this recall notice.

The recalled item is Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake that is sold in a 13.5 ounce container. This product was supposed to be made with gluten free ingredients because the manufacturer is a gluten friendly bakery. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the label is 8 57297 00745 4. And the sell by date was September 17, 2024.

The issue is that the bakery’s Mini Squash Harvest Loaf was mislabeled as Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake, so wheat flour and walnuts used to make the squash product are not declared on the coffee cake label.

If you bought this item and are allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.