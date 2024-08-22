Montreal Fudge with Nuts Recalled For Mold Contamination

by

Montreal Fudge with Nuts is being recalled for potential mold contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Authentik Fudge of Sainte-Julie, Quebec, in Canada.

Consuming food contaminated with mold is unlikely to make you sick enough to be hospitalized, but you can still get sick. People with compromised immune systems may have more trouble.

The recalled MONTREAL FUDGE with Nuts was sold on June 19, 2024 and June 20, 2024 thorough Marshalls and sold in these retail chains:

In TJ Max stores in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Wyoming. and in Marshalls stores in the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The fudge is packaged in a Montreal Fudge gable box. The box weighs 5.6 ounces. It is marked with the lot number and expiration date pairs of 0241500805 and 2025/MR/01, 0241690105 and 2025/MR/17, and 0241690205 and 2025/MR/17, stamped on the back of the box.

The recall was triggered when a consumer complained about some mold pieces inside the box. The company found some remaining unpacked sealed products at the manufacturer that had beginning signs of mold.

If you bought this fudge, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.