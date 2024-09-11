More Apple Juice Recalled For Inorganic Arsenic

by

More apple juice is being recalled for inorganic arsenic levels that are above the action level set by the FDA in guidance to industry. Because this recall notice was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but instead on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Refresco Beverages of Tampa, Florida. In all, 133,500 cases of apple juice are included in this recall.

The original recall was for Great Value apple juice, and it was issued on August 26, 2024. This new recall adds eight new brands and another size of the Great Value brand.

The recalled products include Great Value in 8 ounce plastic bottle six packs with BEST If used by dates of DEC 2624 CT89-6, and Best if used by DEC 2724 CT89-6. Great Value apple juice in 96 ounce PET plastic bottles has the Best if used by dates of DEC 2624 CT89-5, Best if used by DEC 2724 CT89-5, and Best if used by DEC 2824 CT89-5.

Market Basket 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles is also recalled; it has the code 032525 CT89-1. Nice! 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles has the code Best By Mar 25 25 CT89-1. Weis 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles is included in this recall; it has the code Sell By 032525 CT89-1.

Urban Meadow 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles has the code Best By 032625 CT89-1. Natures Nectar 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic PET bottles has the codes Best By Mar26 2025 CT89-4 AND Best By Mar27 2025 CT89-4. Wellsley Farms 100% apple juice in 96 ounce plastic bottles has the code Use By 032625 CT89-5. Solevita 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles has the code. Best By 03272025 CT89-4. And finally, Clover Valley 100% apple juice in 64 ounce plastic bottles has the code Best By 03/27/2025 CT89-4.

The Great Value (8 ounce size) was sold in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maine, New York, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, and Kentucky. The SC Great Value apple juice (96 ounce size) was sold in Puerto Rico, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Maine, New York, and Virginia. The Market Basket 100% apple juice was sold in Maine. Great Value is the Walmart brand.

The Nice! 100% apple juice was sold in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida. The Weis 100% apple juice was sold in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The Urban Meadow 100% apple juice was sold in Pennsylvania The Natures Nectar 100% apple juice was sold in New York, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Florida, Georgia.

The SC Wellsley Farms 100% apple juice was sold in Florida and New Jersey. The MA Solevita 100% apple juice was sold in Virginia. And the Clover Valley 100% apple juice: was sold in South Caroline, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, and New York.

If you bought any of these products do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.