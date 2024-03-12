More FDA Warnings About Yellow Oleander in Supplements

by

The FDA is issuing more warnings about yellow oleander in supplements. So far, 18 dietary supplements have been identified as problematic. Yellow oleander is a toxic plant and can cause serious health problems that can be fatal.

One of the issues is that some of the firms that produce and/or distribute these products are refusing to issue recalls. The agency is still communicating with those firms about this issue. And the FDA is evaluating any regulatory pathways they have to remove these products from the marketplace.

The FDA has found that some products marketed as tejocote root, which can be identified as Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote, and Mexican Hawthorn, may contain yellow oleander. The plant can cause serious problems with the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and neurological systems in the human body.

The products in question have been tested and contained yellow oleander. The poisonous plan is native to Mexico and Central America. You can see the list of recalled products, along with the brand name, the firm that sells the products, the website where they are for sale, the product itself, and the recall notice, along with photos of the products, at the warning page.

Of the 18 products, seven firms declined to issue a recall. Of those seven firms, three removed listings. The FDA was unable to contact two of the firms, and two of the firms and one seller issued recalls. More products may be added to this advisory.

If you bought any of these products, you should stop using them and throw them away. If you consumed any of these items, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately, even if you didn’t use them recently. Call 911 or get emergency medical help right away if you or someone in your family is having serious side effects.

You can then report the problem to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Effects Warning System to tell them about the problem. Or you can call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator to talk about the issue.