More Tejocote Supplements Recalled For Yellow Oleander

More Tejocote supplements are being recalled because they actually contain yellow oleander, a toxic plant. There is no information on the recall notice if anyone has reported adverse reactions, because the notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is HandNatural of San Luis, Arizona.

Yellow oleander, which is a poisonous plant found in Central America and Mexico, can cause many adverse health effects. The seed looks very similar to tejocote. People who consume yellow oleander may suffer from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more. These neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health issues can be serious or fatal.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the package sizes and expiration dates at the site. None of the products have a lot code. Some of the recalled products include H&NATURAL Tejocote Root Dietary Supplement, Brazil Seed, H&NATURAL 2 pack Brazil Seed 60 pieces, Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, and others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. Distribution of these items is unknown at this time.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you purchased any of these Tejocote supplements, with those expiration dates and package sizes, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.