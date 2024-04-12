Mowi Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Cold Smoked Recalled in Canada

by

Mowi Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Cold Smoked is being recalled in Canada for possible botulism contamination. The salmon is packaged in a plastic sealed bag that is black with a clear space showing the salmon and white printing. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Aqua Blue Seafood Ltd.

The recalled product is Mowi Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Cold Smoked that was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. It is packaged in a 113 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 19693 02546 3. All units that were sold from March 27, 2024 up to and including April 10, 2024 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation, which may trigger more recalls. If this happens the public will are notified on the CFIA’s recall page.

Food contaminated by botulism toxins will not look, smell, or taste different and the texture will not be affected. A tiny amount of botulism toxin can kill an adult. The Clostridium botulinum bacteria spore produces the toxin under low acid and anaerobic conditions.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning in adults can include facial paralysis, loss of expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, blurred or double vision, and a change in the sound of the voice. Anyone experiencing those symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.