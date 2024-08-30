M&P Blintzes Pirozhki Vareniki Recalled For Wheat Milk Sesame

by

M&P Blintzes Pirozhki Vareniki are being recalled because they may contain the allergens milk, wheat, and/or sesame that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is M&P Food Products of Brooklyn, New York.

These items were sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. They were sold from August 27, 2023 through August 27, 2024. The best before dates for these products are from August 27, 2024 through August 27, 2025.

The recalled products are Cheese & Cherry Blintzes in 14 ounce containers with UPC number 707163303257 and Cheese Blintzes in a 14 ounce container with UPC number 707163303251. Also recalled are Pirozhki with Black Currant, 40 pieces on a box, with no UPC number, Pirozhki with Potatoes, 40 pieces in a box with no UPC number, and Pirozhki with Cabbage, 40 pieces in a box, with no UPC number.

Sour Cherry Vareniki in a 14 ounce container with UPC number 707163026150 is recalled, as is Potato & Onion Vareniki in a 14 ounce box with UPC number 707163026167, and Potato & Mushroom Vareniki in a 14 ounce box with UPC number 707163026174. Finally, Farmer Cheese Vareniki in 14 ounce boxes is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 707163026181.

An FDA inspection revealed that the products contained wheat, milk, and/or sesame and were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergies. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these M&P Blintzes Pirozhki Vareniki and are allergic to those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.