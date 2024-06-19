Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula Recalled For Salmonella

by

Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Fifty one bottles of this product are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this dietary supplement. The recalling firm is Penn Herb Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This item was distributed through the Penn Herb Company website and retail store. Forty-seven customers who bought this product were notified directly about this issue.

The recalled product is Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula that is packaged in a white plastic bottle with a blue cap. Each bottle holds 60 capsules. The label, which is blue with flowers and black writing, specifies the item number, which is Sm32x, and the lot number, which is 23289A.

The recall was triggered as the result of routine sampling that was conducted by the FDA. The results indicated that the product contained Salmonella. Production and distribution of this product has been discontinued while the company investigates to see what caused the contamination.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund, or you can double bag it and discard it in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it.

If you did consume this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.