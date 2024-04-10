Naturz Organics Organic Pea Protein Recalled For Salmonella

by

Naturz Organics Organic Pea Protein is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, so information about any possible illnesses is not included in the notice. The recalling firm is Naturz Organics USA of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

This recalled product was distributed to one consignee in the state of Wisconsin. The recalled item is Naturz Organics Organic Pea Protein that is packaged in 20 kilogram bulk paper bags. The item code for this product is NO-OPP-80. The lot number that is printed on the label is NO-OPP8020231114, the production date is 2023-11-14, and the best before date is 2025-11-13. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. People usually experience headache, fever, chills, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.