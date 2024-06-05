New Seasons Strawberry Rhubarb Bakewell Tart Recalled

by

New Seasons Strawberry Rhubarb Bakewell Tart is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. A staff member ate the tart and had a mild reaction but did not seek medical attention. The manufacturer of the product was informed. The recalling firm is New Seasons Market of Portland, Oregon.

The problem is that almond flour was used to make the tart, but almond was not listed in the product specification. New Seasons Market initiated this recall.

The recalled product is New Seasons Strawberry Rhubarb Bakewell Tart. It was sold at bakery and pastry departments in the New Seasons Market stores in Oregon and Washington. The tart was for sale from March 22, 2024 to June 3, 2024. The tart has a five day shelf life.

The tart was packaged in a plastic clamshell tart with a black and white New Seasons Market scale label. All best if used by dates for this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the tart away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.