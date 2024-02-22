Nordic Natural’s Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Recalled For Error

by

Nordic Natural’s Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid is being recalled because of a manufacturing error that caused an elevated level of vitamin D, or a super potent dose, that can lead to health problems in infants. There have been no reports of any adverse reactions related to this issue. The recalling firm is Nordic Naturals of Watsonville, California.

The recalled product is Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid that is packaged in a 0.76 fluid ounce bottle. The dosage is 400 IU (10 micrograms) of D3. The lot number for this product is 234909, and the expiration date that is stamped on the product label is December 2025. The vitamin is packaged in a blue bottle with a beige label and red lettering.

Prolonged use of this dietary supplement could lead to elevated vitamin D levels. Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin, which means that excess levels are not excreted in urine. Symptoms of elevated vitamin D in infants can lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and inability to thrive.

The supplement is for infants up to 12 months of age. The bottles are packaged in boxes with a dropper for dosage. The SKU number for this item is SKU RUS-02733. About 3,800 units of the product are recalled. And about 20% have already been returned by retailers.

If your child has been affected by this product, see your doctor. Any adverse events can be reported to the FDA through that agency’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.