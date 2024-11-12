Norovirus Outbreak Associated with McDonald’s in Kirkland, WA

by

A norovirus outbreak associated with McDonald’s in Kirkland, Washington has sickened three people, according to King County Public Health. That restaurant is located at 8515 124th Avenue NorthEast Avenue in Kirkland. The outbreak appears to be over and the investigation is complete.

The date that patients ate at that McDonald’s restaurant ranged from October 23 to October 26, 2024. The illness onset date range is from October 25, 2024 to October 26, 2024. The current inspection rating for the restaurant is good. The three patients did not know each other. Two of the three patients tested positive for the virus.

During the interviews with the sick people, the only thing they had in common was eating food from that McDonald’s location. Public health officials did not identify any sick employees.

The restaurant was inspected on October 29, 204, to investigate a related food safety complaint and inspectors did not find any unsafe food practices related to the spread of the virus such as improper hand washing.

The restaurant was revisited on November 1, 2024, and management was asked to follow their norovirus cleaning protocols and complete a deep cleaning of the restaurant. Management was reminded that sick workers are not allowed to work until they are free of symptoms for at least 48 hours.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that can be spread through contaminated food and drink, through sick persons, contact with fomites (hard surfaces) and through person to person contact. Most people recover without medical attention and get better within a few days.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches. The most serious complication from this infection is usually dehydration.