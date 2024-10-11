by

A suspected norovirus outbreak at the Harvest Buffet restaurant in Tacoma, Washington has sickened an unknown number of people, according to the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department. That restaurant is located at 3121 South 38th Street in Tacoma.

People in the same group but who live in different households reported gastrointestinal symptoms on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, after eating at the restaurant in Sunday, October 6, 2024. The meal was the only common source of food among members of that group. There was no information about patient age range or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

The restaurant was closed on Thursday, October 10, 2024 for cleaning and sanitizing. It will be closed for at least 24 hours.

Norovirus is very contagious and is spread through contaminated food and drink, contaminated surfaces (fomites), and person-to-person. In fact, it is the most common type of food poisoning in this country. Most people get sick within 12 to 48 hours after infection.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headache, body aches, fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Most people recover without medical attention, but some people, especially the elderly, the very young, people with chronic health issues, and those with compromised immune systems, can become dehydrated.

Dehydration can be very serious. Symptoms of this complication include a dry mouth, little or no urine production, and feeling dizzy when standing.

If you ate that this restaurant and have been experiencing those symptoms, you can file a report with the health department. This may help them solve this outbreak.

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to stay home from work and school when you are sick, especially with vomiting and diarrhea. Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water is another important aspect to preventing the spread of this virus, as well as other pathogens.