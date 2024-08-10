North Fish Cold Smoked Capelin Recalled For Potential Botulism

by

North Fish Cold Smoked Capelin is being recalled for potential botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The product is over 5 inches and length and was not eviscerated. The recalling firm is North Fish USA of Hallandale, Florida.

Uneviscerated fish over 5 inches in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores because they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause these symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product is 9 ounce plastic packages of “North Fish Cold Smoked Capelin.” It has the UPC number 4811527003360, and with the best before dates 07.13.2024 or 01.05.2025 stamped on the back of the package. The fish was distributed in New York and Georgia to be distributed further to retail stores on the East coast.

The potential for contamination was noted by Patriot Foods after routine inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Foods Inspectors and further analysis by Food Laboratory staff.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.