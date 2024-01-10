Now 87 Kids With Lead Poisoning After Eating WanaBana Puree

by

There are now 87 kids with lead poisoning after allegedly eating WanaBana Fruit Purees, according to the FDA. Confirmed complainants, or those for whom an adverse event report was submitted that meets the FDA’s definition, are between zero and 53 years of age. The median age is one year old.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), California (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2), Iowa (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kentucky (3), Louisiana (4), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (6), Michigan (8), Missouri (3), North Carolina (6), Nebraska (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (1), New Mexico (1), New York (8), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (3), Virginia (2), Washington (4), Wisconsin (2), West Virginia (2), and Unknown (3). Reporting dates range from October 17, 2023 to January 3, 2024.

The Center For Disease Control’s National Center for Environmental Health is finding cases with state and local health departments. Their definition is a blood level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher, measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product after November 2022. As of January 5, 2024, the CDC has received reports of 86 confirmed cases, 209 probable cases, and 26 suspected cases for a total of 321 cases from 38 different states through their reporting structure.

Both agencies have different data sources, so the counts will not correspond. Also, some people who were affected may be reflected in both numbers, so the numbers should not be added together.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead consumption can reduce IQ and cause learning disabilities. FDA’s investigation has led officials to believe that the ground cinnamon from Ecuador that was used to make the recalled WanaBana Cinnamon Fruit Purees including the three pack type, Weis Cinnamon Applesauce, and Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce including variety pack, is the source of the lead. In November 2023, the company said there were no illnesses linked to the Weis and Schnucks products.

Most children do not have obvious symptoms of lead exposure. If your child ate the recalled products, talk to your healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

These items also tested positive for chromium, which can be toxic, especially Chromium IV. Talk to your doctor about tests for this substance too.

And check to see if you have any of these recalled products in your home; they have a long shelf life. Do not just throw them away; you should carefully open the pouch and empty the contents into the garbage can and then discard the packaging. This will prevent others from salvaging the product. Clean up any spills and then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.