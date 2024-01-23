Now 90 Kids Sick With Lead Poisoning in WanaBana Outbreak

by

There are now 90 kids sick with lead poisoning in the Wanabana outbreak according to the FDA. These are confirmed reports that are potentially linked to the recalled product. The patients are between zero and 53 years of age, with a median age of one year.

The FDA has found no information that this issue extends beyond the recalled products of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon fruit Puree, Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce, and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce. These products were sold nationwide at the retail level, including Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar combination stores, and other online outlets.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Arizona (1), California (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2), Iowa (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kentucky (3), Louisiana (4), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (7), Michigan (8), Missouri (3), North Carolina (6), Nebraska (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (1), New Mexico (1), New York (8), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (3), Virginia (2), Washington (4), Wisconsin (2), West Virginia (3), and Unknown (3). Adverse event reports range from October 17, 2023 to January 16, 2024.

The CDC and FDA numbers for this outbreak are different, because they have different data sources. The FDA’s investigation into this issue is ongoing.

If you bought these products, do not give them to your child. Discard them by opening the package and empty the contents directly into the trash can so other people can’t salvage the product. Clean up any spills, and wash your hands well with soap and water.

If your child ate these products, ask your pediatrician about testing for blood lead levels. There is no safe level of lead consumption. Chronic lead poisoning can lead to lower IQ and learning disabilities. Most children do not show any symptoms of acute lead poisoning, but some may experience headache, abdominal pain or colic, vomiting, and anemia. Longer term exposure could cause irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating, muscular weakness, tremor, or weight loss.