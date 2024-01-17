Nutritious Delicious Foods Spanakopita Recalled For Allergens

by

Nutritious Delicious Foods Spanakopita and Pies are being recalled because they contain the allergens eggs, milk, and soy that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no mention of whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported. The recalling firm is NBRBDR Inc., doing business as Nutritious Delicious Foods of South San Francisco, California.

These items were sold in the state of California at the retail level. All batch numbers, including BEST BUY NOVEMBER 17, 2023; NOVEMBER 24, 2023; DECEMBER 1, 2023; and DECEMBER 15, 2023 are included in this recall.

The recalled items include Spanakopita, packaged in a 6 oz (3 oz each) plastic clam shell container, Spinach Pie in a 2 ounce container, Cheese Pie in a 5 ounce container, Spinach Feta Pie in a 5 ounce container, Zucchini Mushroom Pie in a 5 ounce container, and Assorted 2 ounce pies that are Cheese, Spinach, and Zucchini Mushroom flavor in a 12 ounce package. No pictures of the recalled products or their labels were included in this recall notice.

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to the allergens listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.