Nuts.com Paprika Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Nuts.com Paprika is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page and not the regular recall page there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nuts.com of Cranford, New Jersey.

The recalled item was sold to consignees in the states of Virginia and Massachusetts. The recalled item is Nuts.com paprika that is packaged in 25 pound clear plastic bags. There is one bag packaged in each cardboard container. There is 100 pounds of this product included in this recall. The code information on the paprika containers is p138733941, p138733942, p138741757, and p138785617.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this paprika, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.