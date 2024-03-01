Oggi Pizza on Cauliflower Crust Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Oggi Pizza on Cauliflower Crust is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this pizza. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Pasta Oggi Inc. of Saint-Leonard, Canada.

The recalled product was sold in the states of California, Illinois, and Washington. The item is Oggi Pizza Plant Based Americana Beyond Meat Crumbles on Cauliflower Crust. This is a gluten free pizza. The net weight of the product is 13.76 ounces. One pizza is in each box, wrapped in plastic film. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28451 68487 9. The lot number is 23-200, and the best before date is 2024 JL 19 (July 19, 2024). No picture of the pizza was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the Oggi Pizza on Cauliflower Crust away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.