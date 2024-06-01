Once Upon a Farm Plant Rich Meal Recalled For Listeria

by

Once Upon a Farm Plant-Rich Meal, Curried Carrots & Beans is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Once Upon a Farm PBC of Berkeley, California.

The recalled product is Once Upon a Farm Plant-Rich Meal, Curried Carrots & Beans that is organic. The product weighs 3.5 ounces and is packed in single serving flexible pouches. The product is distributed frozen and is not ready to eat. The user must cook the product before it is consumed. Cooking instructions are provided for both microwave and stovetop on the package.

The Best When Used By Date that is stamped on the product label is 4/17/2025. And the UPC number is 81000351838. This product was shipped to these states: Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Texas. About 95 units are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.