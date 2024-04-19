One World Foods Cajun BBQ Chicken Burgers Recalled

by

One World Foods Cajun BBQ Chicken Burgers are being recalled in Canada because they may contain the ingredients egg and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is One World Foods Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The product is One World Foods Cajun BBQ Chicken Burgers, which is sold in the frozen section of the supermarket. The package size is 681 grams. The codes that are stamped on the product label are LOT 23187 2025 FE 06 EST 822. And the UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 28451 59989 0. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the burgers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.