Orgain Chocolate Plant Protein Powder Recalled For Peanut

Orgain Chocolate Plant Protein Powder is being recalled because it may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts who eats this product may have a serious or fatal allergic reaction. One consumer did report an allergic reaction. The recalling firm is Orgain of Irvine, California.

The recalled product is Orgain Chocolate Plant Protein Powder that is packaged in 2.01 pound bottles. The bottles are gray with a bright blue label and printing that is white. The product lot code is 4172-02-P, and the expiration date that is stamped on the label is June 20, 2026. Only that batch is included in this recall. No other Orgain products are affected by this issue.

The company has conducted a complete review of the production process for this batch and found no discrepancies. The voluntary recall was issued out of an abundance of caution following the report of the allergic reaction. No other illnesses have been reported.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the bottle away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.