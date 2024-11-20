by

Organic Carrots recalled in Canada for possible E. coli 121 are some of the same varieties as the ones recalled in the U.S., that are linked to an outbreak there. No illnesses have been reported in Canada in connection to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Grimmway Farms.

These carrots were sold nationwide at the retail level. You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site, along with the package size, product name, UPC number, and best by dates.

The recalled products include Organic Juice Carrots, Fresh Carrots, Organic Baby-Cut Carrots, Organic Carrots, and Organic Petite Carrots, The brand names that the carrots were sold under include Bunny-Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments Organic, and PC Organics.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you bought these products. If you made any recipes with carrots and froze them for later use, and made them with these carrots or if you aren’t sure, discard them. E. coli bacteria are not destroyed by freezing temperatures.

If you ate these carrots, monitor your heath for the symptoms of an E coli infection for the next 10 days. Those symptoms can include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and the characteristic severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.