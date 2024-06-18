Outad Good Life Magnetic Chess Games Recalled For Hazard

by

Outad Good Life Magnetic Chess Games are being recalled because they pose an ingestion hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recalled games, which include 20 magnet pieces, violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because the set contains one or more magnets that fit within the CPSC’s small parts cylinder. The magnets are also stronger than permitted. No injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Outad Good Life Ltd., of China.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. CPSC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

The recalled product is Outad Good Life Magnetic Chess Games. The games are sold in a blue box with the words “Magnetic”, “Magnetism”, or “Magnetism Intelligence Strategy Game” on the front of the box. The game includes about 20 loose magnets, a string, a plastic storage tray with sponge lining, and instructions for play. The 20 magnet stones are small, spherical, loose, and separable with a strong magnetic flux. The product was sold exclusively online at Temu.com from December 2023 through February 2024 for about $8.00.

Consumers should immediately stop using this game and take it away from children. Contact Outad Good Life for instructions on how to receive a full refund.