Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) Found Along Washington’s Coast

Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) has been found in recreationally harvested shellfish along Washington’s Pacific coast, according to the Washington State Department of Health. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these shellfish.

All recreational shellfish harvesting is prohibited in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay due to “extreme PSP risk.” This is part of a broader PSP occurrence along the Oregon coast, where several recreational mussel harvesters were sickened over the Memorial Day weekend. There are no reports of illness associated with shellfish harvested in Washington state.

All commercial shellfish harvesting is closed in Willapa Bay too, because of elevated marine biotoxin levels. All species of shellfish are included. Some species of shellfish harvested from Willapa Bay between May 26 and 30, 2024 have been recalled to reduce the risk of PSP illnesses.

Dani Toepelt, Shellfish Licensing and Certification Manager said in a statement, “We are working around the clock to notify and collaborate with the affected shellfish growers in Willapa Bay. The industry is doing everything they can to get through this PSP event and protect shellfish consumers from getting sick.”

PSP is a naturally occurring biotoxin that is produced by some species of microscopic algae. Shellfish, which are filter feeders, eat the algae and can retain the toxin. These toxins are not eliminated by cooking or freezing.

Symptoms of PSP occur within minutes or hours of consumption. Symptoms include tingling of the tongue and lips and progresses to the hands and feed. This can be followed by difficulty breathing and potentially death. These symptoms are a medical emergency, so seek medical attention immediately.

You can find closure information through the Washington Shellfish Safety Map. You can also call the biotoxin/red tide hotline at 1-800-562-5632.