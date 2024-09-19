Pirates BBQ Barbe Noire Dry Rub Recalled For Gluten

by

Pirates BBQ Barbe Noire Dry Rub is being recalled in Canada because it my contain undeclared gluten in the form of wheat. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who is gluten intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 9231-0218 Québec Inc..

The recalled product was sold in Quebec at the retail level. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Pirates BBQ Barbe Noire BBQ dry rub All-Purpose that is packaged in 180 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 1 81836 00060 7. And the code on the item is EA-0009. No expiration date or best if used by date was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume gluten or wheat, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the rub away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.