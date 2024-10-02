Pita Jungle Snacks and Salads Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Pita Jungle Snacks and Salads, along with pastries, are being recalled because they may contain sesame, almond, or milk, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Each food has one allergen.

Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. This notice was not posted on the FDA’s recall page, but on the Enforcement Reports page, so there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is SSP America PHX, LLC of Phoenix, Arizona.

These items were sold at the retail level in the state of Arizona. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Pita Jungle Greek Salad that is packaged in a 11.8 ounce plastic clamshell container. That product was made with milk because it contains feta. The enjoy by dates are 7/20/24, 7/21/24, and 7/22/24. Also recalled is Pita Jungle Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus & Pita Chips that are packaged as individual “snack packs” in a 9.2 ounce plastic clamshell container. This product contains sesame which is an ingredient of hummus. The enjoy by dates are 07/20/24, 07/21/24, and 07/22/24.

Also recalled is Pita Jungle Hummus & Pita Chips that are packaged as individual “snack packs” in a 9.2 ounce clamshell plastic container. This item also contains undeclared sesame. The enjoy by dates are 07/20/24, 07/21/24, and 07/22/24. Almond Croissant in a clear plastic bag with a white paper label attached to the top of the plastic bag is also recalled. It contains almonds, or tree nuts, that are not listed in the ingredient list or allergen statement. The enjoy by date is 7/25/24.

Finally, Cheese Danish in a clear plastic bag with a white paper label attached to the top of the plastic bag is recalled. That product states cheese in the name but milk is not listed in the ingredient list or allergen statement. The enjoy by date is 7/25/24. And Apple Danish in a clear plastic bag with a white paper label attached to the top of the plastic bag is recalled. That item contains allergens that were not named because the label incorrectly listed ingredients of the Almond Croissant. The enjoy by date is 7/25/24.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume the listed allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.