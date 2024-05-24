Pop a Nosh Mix Munch Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Pop a Nosh Mix Munch is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. The product contains pretzels which are made with wheat, but the label does not list wheat as an allergen. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is AMB Food Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

This product was distributed at the retail level in supermarkets in Brooklyn, New York. The recalled product is Pop a Nosh Mix Munch Regular and Honey Barbecue Flavor. The snack mix is in 8 ounce clear plastic bags with the product name and flavor on the front. No ingredient statement is on the packaging, but the front label does indicate that the mixes contain potato chips, popcorn, and pretzels. The UPC number for the Regular flavor is 914669941, and for the Honey Barbecue Flavor it is 914669940.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the pretzels contain wheat and that both flavors were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the mixes away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.