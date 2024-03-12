President’s Choice Milk Chocolate With Toasted Coconut Recalled

by

President’s Choice Milk Chocolate With Toasted Coconut are being recalled in Canada because it may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to date. The reading firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

The recalled product is President’s Choice Milk Chocolate with Toasted Coconut that is packaged in a 300 gram bar. The code on the product label is 2024 SE 19 (September 19, 2024), and the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 60383 20922 3. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and are allergic to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Typical symptoms of an allergy to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, can include itching of the mouth, nose, eyes, or throat; skin itching; nasal congestion; abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting; shortness of breath; and anaphylaxis. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.