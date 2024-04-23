Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Recalled For Fragile Glass

by

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil is being recalled because the glass bottles the product is packaged in are prone to breakage, which may cause injuries and the product will spill out. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Primal Kitchen.

About 2,060 cases of three code dates of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil that is packaged in 750 milliliter glass bottles. The individual package UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8-5523200719-4. The case UPC number is 108552320071910000. And the best when used by date that is on the label is August 19, 2025 through August 21, 2025.

This voluntary recall was issued when the company was monitoring Primal Kitchen warehouses and noticed that the oil had leaked in shipping containers. These products were sold at the retail level in the eastern United States and in California, and were sold nationally through online sales.

If you purchased this product, do not keep it in your home. You can throw the oil away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.