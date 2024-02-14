Public Health Alert For Trader Joe’s Chicken Pilaf For Rocks

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Trader Joe’s Chicken Pilaf for possible foreign material contamination. This product may have rocks. This poses a tooth injury and choking hazard. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for purchase. One dental injury was reported to the company from consuming this product. The recalling firm is Mama Vicky’s Inc. of North Hollywood, California.

This frozen, ready to eat product was produced on various dates ranging from November 1, 2023 through January 19, 2024. The recalled product is 14 ounce packages containing Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with Saffron Basmati Rice, Dark Chicken Meat, Dates, and Golden Raisins.

This item has the establishment number P-45322 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pilaf was distributed to Trader Joe’s grocery stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that it had received multiple consumer complaints. Anyone who is concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that this Trader Joe’s Chicken Pilaf product is in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this product. If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.