Public Health Alert Issued For Dino Buddies Chicken Nuggets

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Dino Buddies Chicken Nuggets because they did not receive the benefit of import reinspection. A recall was not requested because these items are no longer for sale. There have been no confirmed reports of adverses reactions received by the company to date in conneciton with the consumption of this item.

The recalled item is 5 pound cardboard boxes containing yummy Dino Buddies Holiday Nuggets Breaded nugget shaped white meat chicken patties. They have a best if used by date of 11/06/2026. The lot number that is stamped on the package is 241556.

The product has the Canadian establishment number 348. The item was shipped to one Costco retail location at 7095 Marketplace Drive in Goleta, California.

The recall was triggered when FSIS inspection personnel examined the items and determine that they were not presented for import reinspection. The government is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this item. If you did, do not eat it or serve it to your children, even if you are going to reheat it thoroughly first. You can throw the Dino Buddies Chicken Nuggets away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.