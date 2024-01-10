Publix Deli Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce Recalled For Anchovy

by

Publix Deli Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain anchovy, or finfish, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to anchovy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this sauce. The recalling firm is Ventura Foods of Brea, California.

The problem is that the sauce actually contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may have been made with a fish allergen. The recall is for Publix Deli Carolina Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with a use by date of April 8, 2024. The product is packaged in a 2 ounce package and is sold individually. The UPC number that printed on the product label is 0 41415 57162 4. It was sold at Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virgina.

Publix stores have removed all of these products from its store shelves. No other Ventura Foods products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this sauce and are allergic to anchovies, or finfish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.