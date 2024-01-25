Publix Sandwiches, Pizzas, Salads Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Publix sandwiches, pizzas, salads, burrito bowls, tacos, and platters are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items were allegedly made with Fresh Express lettuce that was recalled for that pathogen. Since the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported. The recalling firm is Publix Supermarkets of Lakeland, Florida.

The recalled products include Publix Custom Made Sub Sandwiches, in variable weights and sizes, individually wrapped in paper; Publix Custom Made Pizzas, in variable weights and sizes, packed in cardboard boxes; Publix Custom Burrito Bowls, in variable weights and sizes, packed in plastic containers; Publix Deli Chicken Street Tacos for Two, sold in variable weights and sizes and packed in plastic containers; Publix Custom Made Platters, in variable weights and sizes, packed in plastic containers; and Publix Self Service Salad from the Salad Bar, sold in variable weights and sizes and packed in plastic containers.

The recalled products were sold at Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. All of these items were intended for immediate consumption. They were prepared and distributed between December 5, 2023 and December 14, 2023. No pictures of these products were provided on the recall notice.

This notice is important, since the symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you ate any of these items, watch your health for these symptoms and see your doctor if you get sick. People who are elderly, very young, have chronic heath problems, pregnant women, and those who are immunocompromised are more likely to have serious problems if they contact this infection.