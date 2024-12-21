Ralph’s Circle R Brand Bologna Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Ralph’s Circle R Brand Bologna is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ralph’s Packing Company of Washington.

There are about 3,132 pounds of these ready to eat pork and beef bologna products included in this recall. They were produced since September 2022 and may be frozen. The recalled items include:

16 ounce (1 pound) or various weight (larger than 16 ounce) vacuum-sealed chubs of “Ralph’s CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA” with lot codes 0093, 0654, 0804, 1074, 1153, 1224, 1374, 1774, 1924, 2572, 2974, 3132, and 3483.

16 ounce (1 pound) or various weight (larger than 16 ounce) vacuum-sealed chubs of “Ralph’s CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA with Jalapenos” with lot codes 0804, 1074, 1224, 1233, 1354, 2184, and 3374.

These items have the establishment number EST. 51557 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail and foodservice locations in Oklahoma. Some of the bologna may have been sliced and sold at deli counters. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. you can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.