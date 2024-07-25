Rambrich Farms Mint Recalled in Canada For Generic E. coli

by

Rambrich Farms Mint is being recalled in Canada because it may contain generic E. coli. Generic E. coli is not the strain that can make people very sick, but high coliform counts do indicate some type of fecal contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Rambrich Farms Inc.

The recall notice does not give a lot of information about the type of mint that is recalled. It is in the category Food – Herbs and spices, and the notice does say “bunches,” so that would indicate mint leaves. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Rambrich Farms Mint that is sold in variable size packages. The mint was sold in Ontario at the retail level. All bunches sold to retailers and distributors on July 9 and 10, 2024 are included in this recall. This product does not have a UPC number.

Please check to see if you purchased this recalled product. If you did, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the mint away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.