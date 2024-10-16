Rana Tagliatelle White Chicken & Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Rana Tagliatelle White Chicken & Mushrooms is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is being issued because the product was allegedly made with BrucePac products that were recalled in the United States. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Rana Meal Solutions LLC..

The recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level. It is Rana Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce that is packaged in 1.14 kilogram plastic bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 77448 00481 1. All best before dates from October 10, 2024 up to and including November 16, 2024, are included in this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspeciotn Agency is conducting a food safety investigation which may leads to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be notified via the government’s recall page.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund, or you can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, after first double bagging it, so others can’t access it.

I you ate this product, monitor your health or the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.