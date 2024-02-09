Ready Pac Foods Recalls Four Salads For Possible Listeria

by

Ready Pac Foods is recalling four salads for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salads were made with Rizo-Lopez Foods products that have been recalled in the wake of a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with these specific items. The recalling firm is Ready Pac Foods of Irwindale, California.

The recalled products include the 10.3 ounce Marketside Southwest Chopped Kit distributed by Walmart. The UPC number for this item is 681131305129 and the use by dates are 12/27/2023 to 1/14/2024. The states this salad were shipped to are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming.

Also recalled is the 9.8 ounce Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit that was also distributed by Walmart. The UPC number for that product is 681131305440, and the use by date range is from 02/03/2024 to 2/19/2024. It was shipped to these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming.

The 10.5 ounce Ready Pac Bistro Fresh Mex Chopped Kit distributed by Winco is also recalled. The UPC number for this item is 077745256108. The use by date range for this salad is 1/18/2024 to 2/18/2024. This salad was sold in Arizona and California.

Finally, the 24 ounce Ready Pac Bistro Queso Crunch Salad Kit distributed by Costco is included in the recall. The UPC number for the product is 077745256139, and the use by date range is from 1/13/2024 to 2/18/2024. The salad was sold in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these salads, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you ate these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.