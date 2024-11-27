Recall of Church Brothers Green Onions For Salmonella Cancelled

by

The recall of Church Brothers green onions for Salmonella has been cancelled, according to the FDA. These products do not contain Salmonella and the recall has been rescinded.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has found that a laboratory error incorrectly caused the recall on October 18, 2024. The company voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of their green onions. The recall was triggered by a positive test on a single product sample. Church Brothers acted quickly and in conjunction with the CFIA and the FDA to ensure rapid compliance.

The CFIA completed a whole genome sequencing test on the Salmonella isolate. Those results showed that the sample could have been cross-contaminated with the laboratory’s positive control strain.

After an investigation, the CFIA found that cross-contamination had taken place. Apparently this was an isolated event, and no other samples were affected. The notification that was published on the Government of Canada’s Recalls and Safety Alerts website was removed.

Megan Chedwick, Vice President of Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Compliance at Church Brothers Farms said in a statement, “The safety of our products is Church Brothers’ highest priority, and we pride ourselves with having the utmost integrity when it comes to Food Safety Standards. While we were pleased to hear that our product did not contain the Salmonella isolate, we will always act with an abundance of caution when it comes to the health and well-being of our consumers.”