Red Button Vintage Creamery Cookie Dough Ice Cream Recalled

Red Button Vintage Creamery Cookie Dough Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of rubber pieces. This poses a choking hazard and potential mouth injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Casper’s Ice Cream of Richmond, Utah.

The recalled product was sold in these states at the retail level: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. There are 13,764 tubs of this ice cream that are included in this recall. The rubber pieces were found in two tubs of the ice cream product

The recalled product is Red Button Vintage Creamery Cookie Dough Ice Cream that is packaged in a net weight 1.75 quart (1.66 liter) container. The lot number that is stamped on the product label is 092-24-568. And the UPC number for this item that is printed on the package is 0 77865 01008 6.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.