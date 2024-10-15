Reser’s Fine Foods Recalls Meat Kits For Possible Listeria

by

Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling some of their meal kits for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. They were made with recalled BrucePac chicken. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods of Beaverton, Oregon.

The meal kits were sold under the brand names Bistro 29 and Don Pancho. They were sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. They include Bistro 28 Chicken Burrito Bowl in 25 ounce containers with UPC Number 13454.38494, Chicken Quesadilla in 22.5 ounce containers with UPC number 13454.38496, Chicken Street Tacos in 22 ounce packages with UPC number 13454.38495, and Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada in 27 ounce containers with UPC number 13454.38493. Also recalled is Don Pancho Chicken Quesadillas in 22.5 ounce package with UPC number 71117.12507, Chicken Street Tacos in 22 ounce containers with UPC number 71117.12500, and Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas in 27 ounce containers with UPC number 71117.12506.

If you bought ny of these Reser’s Fine Foods products, do not eat them, even if you are going to heat them thoroughly first, becasue of the possibility of cross-contawmiantion. You can take them back to the store where you purchased them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.