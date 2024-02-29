Roland Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Roland Tahini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Roland Foods LLC of New York, New York.

The recalled product is Roland Tahini (100% ground sesame seeds) that is packaged in a 16 ounce jar. The batch number for this item is P024581, the production code is X0419, the UPC number is 10041224701509, and the Best By Date is October 19, 2024. The tahini was distributed to many states through retail stores and foodservice outlets. The states were not named in the recall notice.

The recall only applies to this specific product with those identifying numbers. The recall was triggered by routine sampling that was conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The company has stopped distributing the tahini and has launched an investigation.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the tahini away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.