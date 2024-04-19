Sammy’s Milk Warns Parents About Age Range For Formula

by

Sammy’s Milk is warning parents about the age range for their Goat Milk Toddler Formula. It should not be used as an infant formula.

The company was asked by the FDA to provide a warning against the use of that formula as an infant formula becasue the FDA is concerned that the product may not meet all FDA requirements for infant formula. It may not provide sufficient nutrition for infants. The FDA had a meeting with company officials this week when the government found that representation on the Sammy’s Milk website and social media platforms could be interpreted to indicate that the formula is safe for infants.

Sammy’s Milk wants to emphasize that its product is specifically formulated for children between the ages of 12 and 36 months. The packaging indicates this. The product is only available online. The lot code is SD348, and the best by date is August 2025.

The company says that it crucial that users follow the recommended age range for the consumption of their products. Goat Milk Toddler Formula is not recommend for infants under the age of 12 months, according to the company. If you are feeding this product to an infant, stop.

If you did buy Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula, do not feed it to an infant. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.